Paul Barjon shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Paul Barjon hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Barjon's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 3 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Barjon hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 2 over for the round.