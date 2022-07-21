Patton Kizzire rebounds from poor front in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kizzire finished his day tied for 8th at 3 under with Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Patton Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kizzire's 116 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kizzire had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kizzire's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.