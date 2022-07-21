6-over 77 by Parker McLachlin in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Parker McLachlin hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. McLachlin finished his day tied for 139th at 6 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

McLachlin got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, McLachlin's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.