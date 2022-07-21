Nick Watney shoots 7-over 78 in round one of the 3M Open

Nick Watney hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 147th at 7 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Watney had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Watney hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 fourth green, Watney suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at 2 over for the round.

Watney hit his tee shot 317 yards to the native area on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

Watney got a double bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Watney to 4 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Watney had a triple bogey after hitting the green in 5 and three putting. This dropped Watney to 7 over for the day.