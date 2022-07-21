Nick Taylor shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open

Nick Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 37th at even par; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.