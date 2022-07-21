Nick Hardy finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Nick Hardy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 37th at even par; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.

Hardy got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hardy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hardy's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hardy's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.