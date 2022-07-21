Nate Lashley shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open

Nate Lashley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Lashley had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to 5 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Lashley's tee shot went 175 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.