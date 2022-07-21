Michael Thompson putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Michael Thompson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Michael Thompson got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.