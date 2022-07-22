Michael Gligic putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the 3M Open

Michael Gligic hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Michael Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Michael Gligic to 1 over for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Gligic reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Gligic at 1 over for the round.