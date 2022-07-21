Max McGreevy shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Max McGreevy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, McGreevy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, McGreevy hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McGreevy's 158 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.