Maverick McNealy shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open

Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 37th at even par; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, McNealy missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left McNealy to 1 under for the round.

McNealy hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, McNealy got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, McNealy's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.