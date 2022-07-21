Matthias Schwab shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open

Matthias Schwab hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Schwab had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Schwab's 173 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to even for the round.

Schwab hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Schwab chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.