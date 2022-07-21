Matthew NeSmith shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open

Matthew NeSmith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 37th at even par; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, NeSmith had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, NeSmith's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 fourth green, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, NeSmith had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, NeSmith's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.