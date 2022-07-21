Matt Wallace putts well in round one of the 3M Open

Matt Wallace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Matt Wallace had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matt Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Wallace's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Wallace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Wallace's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even-par for the round.

Wallace hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.