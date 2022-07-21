Matt Every putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Matt Every hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Every finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a 196 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Matt Every chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matt Every to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Every hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to even-par for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.