Martin Trainer shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Martin Trainer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Trainer hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Trainer hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Trainer's tee shot went 161 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.