  • Martin Laird shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Martin Laird makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Martin Laird sticks tee shot to set up birdie at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Martin Laird makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.