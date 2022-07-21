Martin Laird shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Martin Laird hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the par-4 10th, Laird's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Laird had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Laird hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Laird to even-par for the round.