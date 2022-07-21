  • 10-over 81 by Mardy Fish in first round of the 3M Open

  • Retired tennis pro Mardy Fish and country music star Jake Owen grew up together in Vero Beach, FL. Prior to the 2022 3M Open, Fish and Owen take on TPC Twin Cities and discuss golfing as kids, their competitiveness and other shared memories.
    Features

