10-over 81 by Mardy Fish in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Mardy Fish hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Fish finished his day tied for 153rd at 10 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a 250 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Fish chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fish to 1 over for the round.

Fish got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Fish to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Fish had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fish to 3 over for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Fish got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fish to 6 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Fish's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

Fish got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fish to 8 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fish hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Fish to 9 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fish hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Fish to 10 over for the round.