Lucas Glover shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Lucas Glover hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Glover got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Glover's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 over for the round.