Lee Hodges rebounds from poor front in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Lee Hodges hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hodges finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Lee Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hodges's 138 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Hodges hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 sixth. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green eighth, Hodges suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.