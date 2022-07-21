  • Kramer Hickok putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 first round in the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Kramer Hickok makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Kramer Hickok drains a 45-foot birdie at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Kramer Hickok makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.