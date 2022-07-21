Kramer Hickok putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 first round in the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Kramer Hickok hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hickok finished his day tied for 98th at 3 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Kramer Hickok had a 354-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Kramer Hickok to 3 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hickok got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to 4 over for the round.

Hickok hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.