Kiradech Aphibarnrat putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 first round in the 3M Open

Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second. This moved Kiradech Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Aphibarnrat's his second shot went 22 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Aphibarnrat chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 4 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Aphibarnrat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 4 over for the round.