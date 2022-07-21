Kevin Tway comes back from a rocky start in round one of the 3M Open

Kevin Tway hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Tway finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Kevin Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Tway had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Tway had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 under for the round.