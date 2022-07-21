7-over 78 by Kevin Stadler in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Kevin Stadler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his day tied for 147th at 7 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Stadler got a double bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stadler to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Stadler went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stadler to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stadler hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th. This moved Stadler to 4 over for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Stadler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stadler to 5 over for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Stadler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stadler to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Stadler's 149 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Stadler to 7 over for the round.