Kevin Chappell shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the 3M Open

Kevin Chappell hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 139th at 6 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Chappell had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Chappell reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Chappell his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 3 over for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 4 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 5 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Chappell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Chappell to 7 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Chappell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 6 over for the round.