Kelly Kraft shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open

Kelly Kraft hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Kraft had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Kraft's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to even for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Kraft reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Kraft at 1 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Kraft hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.