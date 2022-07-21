K.J. Choi shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, K.J. Choi hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Choi finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the par-4 third, Choi's 188 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Choi got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Choi to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Choi's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Choi stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 228-yard par-3 13th. This moved Choi to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Choi his second shot was a drop and his approach went 105 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.