Justin Lower shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

Justin Lower hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Lower's tee shot went 228 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Lower went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lower to 4 over for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Lower had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 4 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Lower hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 3 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.