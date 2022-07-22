Joshua Creel putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 first round in the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Joshua Creel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Creel finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Joshua Creel got a double bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Joshua Creel to 2 over for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Creel hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 2 over for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Creel hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Creel to 4 over for the round.