Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Bramlett had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

Bramlett hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bramlett hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to even for the round.