Joohyung Kim shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

Joohyung Kim hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kim hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Kim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Kim got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.