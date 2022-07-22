-
Jonathan Byrd shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonathan Byrd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Byrd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Byrd hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to even for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Byrd chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Byrd had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Byrd had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.
