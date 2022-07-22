Jonathan Byrd shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

Jonathan Byrd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Byrd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Byrd hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to even for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Byrd chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Byrd had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Byrd had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.