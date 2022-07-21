Jonas Blixt posts bogey-free 2-under 69 l in the first round of the 3M Open

Jonas Blixt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blixt finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the par-5 12th, Jonas Blixt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jonas Blixt to 1 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Blixt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Blixt at 2 under for the round.