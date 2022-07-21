John Merrick shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, John Merrick hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Merrick finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Merrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Merrick at 1 under for the round.

Merrick got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merrick to even-par for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Merrick chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merrick to 2 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Merrick had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Merrick to 4 over for the round.

Merrick got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merrick to 5 over for the round.