John Huston shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, John Huston hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Huston finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Huston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Huston to 3 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Huston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huston to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Huston's 164 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huston to 2 over for the round.

Huston got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huston to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Huston got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Huston to 4 over for the round.