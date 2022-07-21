John Huh shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, John Huh hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the par-4 14th, Huh's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Huh hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Huh at 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Huh got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Huh had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.