Jim Knous putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Jim Knous hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knous finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Jim Knous got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jim Knous to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Knous got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Knous to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Knous hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 2 over for the round.