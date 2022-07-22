6-over 77 by Jeff Sorenson in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Jeff Sorenson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Sorenson finished his day tied for 139th at 6 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Sorenson's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Sorenson hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Sorenson to 6 over for the round.