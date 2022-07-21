Jeff Overton shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the 3M Open

Jeff Overton hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Overton finished his day tied for 139th at 6 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Overton had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Overton to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Overton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Overton to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Overton's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Overton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Overton to 2 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Overton chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Overton to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Overton hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Overton to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to fairway on the par-5 sixth, Overton hit his 122 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Overton to 4 over for the round.