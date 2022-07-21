Jason Gore shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

Jason Gore hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gore finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Gore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gore to 1 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Gore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gore to 1 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Gore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gore to even for the round.

After a drive to fairway on the par-5 sixth, Gore hit his 103 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gore to 1 under for the round.

Gore tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gore to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Gore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gore to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Gore's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gore to 1 over for the round.