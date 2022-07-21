Jason Dufner shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Jason Dufner hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Dufner hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dufner at 1 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Dufner got on the green in 4 and three-putt for double bogey, bringing Dufner to 4 over for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Dufner's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 4 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.