Jason Day putts well in round one of the 3M Open

Jason Day hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Jason Day hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Day reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Day at 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Day's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Day hit his 96 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.