Jason Day putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
July 21, 2022
Piercy and Im tied atop the leaderboard at 3M Open
Jason Day hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Jason Day hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Day reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Day at 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Day's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Day hit his 96 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
