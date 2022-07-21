Jason Bohn shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Jason Bohn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Bohn finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Bohn got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bohn to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Bohn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bohn to even-par for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Bohn hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Bohn's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Bohn to even for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Bohn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bohn to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Bohn got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bohn to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Bohn chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bohn to 3 over for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Bohn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bohn to 4 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Bohn had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Bohn to 5 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bohn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 4 over for the round.

Bohn had a 355-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Bohn to 5 over for the round.