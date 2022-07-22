Jared Wolfe putts well in round one of the 3M Open

Jared Wolfe hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolfe finished his day tied for 8th at 3 under with Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Jared Wolfe had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jared Wolfe to 2 over for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 177-yard par-3 green fourth, Wolfe suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wolfe had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Wolfe's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to even for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

Wolfe missed the green on his first shot on the 228-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Wolfe's 100 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.