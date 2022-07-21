James Hahn shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, James Hahn hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Hahn hit his 71 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to even-par for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hahn to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hahn's 162 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Hahn's tee shot went 155 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hahn had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hahn's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.