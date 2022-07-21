Strong putting brings J.T. Poston an even-par round one of the 3M Open

J.T. Poston hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 37th at even par; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, J.T. Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Poston to even for the round.