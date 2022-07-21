J.J. Henry shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

J.J. Henry hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Henry finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Henry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Henry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 3 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Henry chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henry to 2 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henry to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Henry hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Henry to even for the round.

Henry got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 1 over for the round.