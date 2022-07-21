6-over 77 by Hideki Matsuyama in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day in 155th at 6 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.