Henrik Norlander shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Henrik Norlander hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Norlander got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Norlander had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Norlander to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Norlander's 149 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Norlander's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Norlander hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Norlander at 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Norlander had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.