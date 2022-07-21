Hayden Buckley shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Hayden Buckley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the par-4 third, Buckley's 159 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to primary rough on the par-5 sixth, Buckley hit his 90 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

Buckley got a double bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Buckley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Buckley to 1 over for the round.